Super League 2025 fixtures released with more Thursday games and key dates revealed

Betfred Super League will have its most streamlined fixture list for the competition’s 30th season in 2025, with more Thursday, Saturday and Sunday fixtures – kicking off with Wigan Warriors launching their bid for a third consecutive title at home to local rivals Leigh Leopards on Thursday February 13, exclusively live on Sky Sports.

For a huge year of Rugby League which includes an historic fixture between Wigan and Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas on March 1, and is set to end with the first Ashes series since 2003, Rugby League Commercial and the RFL have worked with the clubs and broadcast partners to deliver a greater spread of matches across each weekend.

Thursday night fixtures have been confirmed through until the penultimate round in September, including Wakefield Trinity hosting Castleford Tigers in the first match of Rivals Round across the Easter weekend from April 17-19, and two Thursday night games in Round 20 which is split across two weekends from July 24 to August 1.

Wakefield, returning to the elite after a one-year absence, will kick off against Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley on Saturday February 15 before Super League returns to the DIY Kitchens Stadium in the Round Two Thursday fixture, as Trinity host the 2024 Grand Finalists Hull KR.

Round Three features Saturday fixtures on either side of the Atlantic, with Wakefield’s second home game, against St Helens, kicking off at 230pm and selected for live coverage on BBC Sport – followed seven hours later by Wigan versus Warrington live from the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, live on Sky Sports.

BBC Sport will launch the second season of their broadcast partnership with Super League with a live match in each of the first three rounds – starting with St Helens hosting Salford Red Devils on Saturday February 15 in a repeat of the 2019 Grand Final (530pm kick-off), and with BBC’s confirmed fixtures also including the Rivals Round fixture between Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves on Easter Saturday, April 19 (130pm kick-off).

Sky Sports will again show every game live, including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ and SuperLeague+.

Sky Sports’ second pick from Round One will see Hull KR launch their bid to go one better than last year’s Grand Final defeat, at home to Danny McGuire’s Castleford Tigers on Friday February 14, while in Round Two they follow the Thursday night Wakefield-KR clash with Warrington Wolves versus Catalans Dragons on Friday February 21.

The Wolves kick off at Huddersfield Giants on Sunday February 16 – meaning that Tom Burgess is set to make his Super League debut for the Giants following his move from South Sydney against a Wolves team coached by his elder brother Sam.

Sky Sports have also selected the Round Seven Grand Final rematch between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors, at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday April 11, for exclusive coverage.

Rhodri Jones, the Managing Director of Rugby League Commercial, said: “We have worked closely with the Betfred Super League clubs and our broadcast partners to produce a better spread of matches across each weekend in 2025. It means a return to regular Thursday night Super League, with matches spread across the clubs and confirmed for the duration of the season to provide certainty to clubs and fans.

“Round One sets the pattern, with Wigan Warriors launching their title defence against Leigh Leopards on the Thursday night, followed by two intriguing Friday night fixtures in Perpignan and Hull, then a ‘Super Saturday’ double header in Leeds and St Helens before Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves round things off on Sunday afternoon.

“In addition to the Rivals Round with six matches spread across the Easter weekend including the classic local derbies, and the Magic Weekend at St James’ Park in Newcastle in May, Round 20 has also been spread across two weekends in late July and early August – again, minimising the number of fixture clashes, and allowing fans to watch more action, either at the grounds or through broadcast coverage.

“We’ve also scheduled some heavyweight fixtures for international football weekends in March and September – with St Helens versus Warrington and Leeds against Wigan in Round Five, and the Rivals Round reversed for Round 25.

“With Wigan and Warrington heading for Las Vegas for an historic Round Three fixture on March 1, the release of the fixtures confirms how much there is to look forward to in 2025.”

Round One fixtures and broadcast coverage:

Thursday February 13 – Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm, live and exclusive on Sky Sports)

Friday February 14 – Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (8pm, live and exclusive on Sky Sports); Catalans Dragons v Hull FC (8pm, live on SuperLeague+ and Sky Sports+).

Saturday February 15 – Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity (3pm, live on SuperLeague+ and Sky Sports+) ; St Helens v Salford Red Devils (530pm, live on BBC Sport, SuperLeague+ and Sky Sports+).

Sunday February 16 – Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves (3pm, live on SuperLeague+ and Sky Sports+).

Other key dates:

Saturday March 1 – Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas (930pm)

April 17-19 – Round 8 – Rivals Round

May 3-4 – Magic Round (St James’ Park, Newcastle)

July 24 – August 31 – Round 20 – split round across two weekends

September 4-7 – Round 25 – Rivals Round fixtures reversed

September 18-21 – Round 27 – last round of regular season (dates and times tbc)

September 26-27 – Elimination Play-Offs

October 3-4 – Semi Finals

Saturday October 11 – Grand Final (Old Trafford)