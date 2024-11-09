Leigh Leopards snap up son of former Super League hero

LEIGH LEOPARDS have confirmed the signing of Will Brough on a 12-month contract.

The son of Danny Brough, the former England and Scotland international halfback who amassed nearly 4,000 points in his distinguished career, 18 year old Will has been playing for Wakefield Trinity’s Academy and Reserves teams.

Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “Will is a young, tall athletic centre, standing 6ft 3. I have been keeping an eye on him during his time at Wakefield including when he played against our Reserves side this season.

“Will is an excellent goal kicker, just like his dad, and I am looking forward to watching his progression in 2025.”

Will Brough said: “I am over the moon about the opportunity to be coached by Adrian Lam and can’t wait to meet the boys.

“Signing with a Super League team like Leigh Leopards is a dream come true for me, something I’ve always aspired to as a young lad.

“I’m buzzing to get started and hope to play in front of the Leigh fans in the coming years!”

