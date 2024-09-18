Goole Vikings’ stadium plan, season ticket pricing and involvement of ex-Hull FC linchpin

GOOLE VIKINGS have been admitted to join League One for 2025.

The announcement was made this afternoon, with former Hull FC chief executive, James Clark, involved in the process.

It sees the sport return formally to the town for the first-time in several years, with rugby league first recorded in the area as early as the 19th century, whilst a Goole team officially competed in the Challenge Cup in 1936-37.

Goole is already at the centre of a multi-million pound regeneration project, of which sport will play a key role, with the Vikings home stadium – the Victoria Pleasure Ground – set to undergo a £7 million redevelopment next year.

The new-look professional club will be officially unveiled on 1st October 2024, including a high-profile management team and coaching staff, and what they hope will be a competitive squad for the new League One season.

The event will also include the announcement of the club’s ticketing and membership strategy, with all season tickets set to be less than £100, as well as further plans to develop the club.

Goole Vikings Chairman, Mark Richardson, said: “This is a very exciting time for the people of Goole and the wider region, with professional rugby league being added to the growing reputation of the sport in the area.

“The amateur club has done a fantastic job in re-establishing the sport locally at senior and junior level, and we should recognise the outstanding contribution of Tony Whiteley (Club President) and Andy Barras (Vice Chairman) in delivering that, as well as a host of dedicated volunteers.

“In addition, I must also thank James Clark who has been advising the board throughout this process and has been an integral part of our successful application.

“He has been at the pinnacle of club management in rugby league over the last fifteen years, including his role as Chief Executive at Hull FC, where he oversaw two Challenge Cup victories and a ‘Grade A’ Super League licence, as well as delivering record levels of commercial turnover, fan engagement and an acclaimed talent pathway.

“James is a fantastic operator, and his involvement in the club and his Super League mindset has driven our professional standards and commercial acumen, as we strive to improve the club for the elite level.

“I am delighted that James will continue working closely with the board in a strategic capacity, alongside his other endeavours in sport and business, which will no doubt bring further benefits to our club over the long term.”

Richardson continued: “I am personally extremely proud that we have been able to realise this ambition of bringing professional sport to Goole, but we know we have some hard work ahead of us.

“We are intent on delivering a proud community club, a talented squad and an enjoyable match day experience, that everyone can feel part of.

“It is going to be a very exciting time for the Goole Vikings and we hope everyone will join us in the coming months and years to help us grow the club and play our small part in helping shape the future of rugby league.”

