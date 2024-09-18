Why Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella’s tribunal hearing won’t take place until next week

HULL KR will head to an Operational Rules Tribunal to fight the Grade C Head Contact charge given to their captain Elliot Minchella.

Minchella was slapped with the charge – which also resulted in a two-match penalty notice – following a high tackle on Leigh Leopards’ Matt Moylan in Rovers’ 24-0 win last weekend.

The East Yorkshire club requested to the Rugby Football League for the tribunal hearing to be deferred for next Tuesday evening.

In doing so, Rovers accepted Minchella’s guilt so the loose-forward serves a one-match suspension this week before they challenge the grading at the ORT next week in the hope of reducing the ban to just the one game instead of two.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast