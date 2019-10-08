Toronto still open to Sonny Bill Williams arrival

Toronto Wolfpack are still interested in signing Sonny Bill Williams if the opportunity presents itself.

The Canadian club has previously been linked with a move for the Kiwi megastar, who is currently playing in the Rugby Union World Cup.

Speaking on Rugby League Back Chat, the club’s UK general manager Martin Vickers opened up about their conversations with the 34-year-old, and although he admitted no talks have been held recently, the club hasn’t entirely given up on attracting SBW to the Wolfpack.

“We said on the record last year we did have a conversation (with him),” Vickers said.

“That conversation was particularly around him playing in the Middle 8s. We had an open door conversation with them, we’d like to think that conversation hasn’t stopped and there may still be an opportunity in the future.

“The minute David (Argyle) talked about that, we had an England rugby union player in the World Cup come forward and say I want to play for the Toronto Wolfpack. It’s interesting how these things come about, but we’re certainly talking to two or three players outside of Sonny Bill Williams.”

Wolfpack officials have a close eye on the upcoming World Cup and are keen to do some cross-code recruitment ahead of their inaugural season in Super League.

“We are looking at specific positions where we believe that transition can be achieved. There’s a lot of eyes peeled on the World Cup at the minute.”

Vickers did dismiss interest in England Danny Cipriani.