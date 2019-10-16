Grand Final sets new viewing figures record

Saturday’s Grand Final was a Super League record for a TV live audience.

Viewing figures have seen an 11% growth this season, capped by Saturday’s game which was the most-watched Super League game since 1996.

The Grand Final, which was won by St Helens, had a 43% increase on last year’s showpiece between Warrington and Wigan.

Robert Elstone said: “This is significant news for Super League, and news we are obviously delighted with. The Grand Final on Saturday has been labelled as ‘one of the very best’ and it is fantastic to confirm that a record live TV audience has witnessed our showpiece event.

“Congratulations to Salford Red Devils, and our new champions St Helens, on delivering such a compelling match, and to Sky Sports for producing a superb programme which encapsulated the best of Super League both on and off the field.”

Rob Webster, Managing Director of Sky Sports, added: “We’ve enjoyed being able to produce and cover a thrilling season of Super League capped by a fantastic final at Old Trafford.

“For the first time we also showed the Women’s Grand Final live on Sky Sports making it an amazing weekend for the sport in every way. Our customers were hooked until the final whistle on a terrific season.”