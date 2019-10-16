McLelland looks forward to more opportunities at Headingley

Leeds Rhinos youngster Callum McLelland has admitted he is unsure what 2020 will bring, but he is raring to go regardless of the colours he’s wearing.

McLelland, who impressed during Featherstone’s march to the Championship Grand Final, is under contract at Leeds and tipped for a bright future at Headingley.

But the signing of Luke Gale from Castleford Tigers, which was announced by the Rhinos last week, has left McLelland’s playing opportunities at Headingley uncertain heading into 2020.

The 20-year-old will compete for a place in the halves alongside Gale, Rob Lui and Richie Myler, though the latter is free to explore opportunities elsewhere.

While McLelland is unsure what next season will bring, he will be happy to be playing regular rugby with Featherstone.

“I don’t know,” was his response when asked about his plans for next season.

“Whatever comes next year comes. If I am playing here (at Featherstone) obviously I’ll be happy and if I’m playing at Leeds I’ll be happy too.”