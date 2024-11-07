Grand Final winning odds revealed for 2025 Super League season

YES, the 2024 Super League season may have only just finished, with Wigan Warriors completing the domestic treble.

However, all eyes are now firmly fixed on the 2025 season, to see if any of the other 11 Super League sides can challenge Wigan’s dominance.

Of course, there will be one new side in the top flight next season with Wakefield Trinity replacing London Broncos, but there are already some interesting odds concerning the 2025 Grand Final.

Unsurprisingly, Wigan are 6/4 to win the showpiece event at Old Trafford, with local rivals St Helens being given odds of 9/2 just behind the Warriors.

Warrington Wolves, who went down to Wigan in the Challenge Cup Final in 2024, are priced at 5/1 with Hull KR – who made the 2024 Grand Final – surprisingly in fourth at 11/2.

Leeds Rhinos are being tipped to improve under new head coach Brad Arthur, with Betfred giving odds of 10/1 whilst Catalans Dragons, who disappointed greatly in 2024, have odds of 12/1.

Adrian Lam’s Leigh Leopards are next in line with odds of 20/1, with Salford Red Devils at 33/1 and both Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC being priced at 40/1 to lift the trophy at Old Trafford.

New boys Wakefield are priced at 66/1 alongside their local, bitter rivals Castleford Tigers.

Full odds:

Wigan Warriors – 6/4

St Helens – 9/2

Warrington Wolves – 5/1

Hull KR – 11/2

Leeds Rhinos – 10/1

Catalans Dragons – 12/1

Leigh Leopards – 20/1

Salford Red Devils – 33/1

Huddersfield Giants – 40/1

Hull FC – 40/1

Castleford Tigers – 66/1

Wakefield Trinity – 66/1

