When Super League teams will join the Challenge Cup as ties announced

THE all important dates for next season’s Challenge Cup have been announced with the draw for the first and second rounds taking place on Monday December 2.

The 12 Super League teams will join the competition at the third round stage this year instead of the round of 32.

Here are the all-important dates:

Betfred Challenge Cup – First and Second Round Draw

This will be held on the evening of Monday December 2.

The 34 teams in the First Round draw will be confirmed this week.

First Round ties will be played on the weekend of January 11-12.

All the UK teams in Betfred Championship and League One will join the Second Round draw – with ties to be played on the weekend of January 25-26.

The 12 Betfred Super League teams will join the competition at the Third Round stage on the weekend of February 8-9 with the draw to be held in mid-January – further details to follow.

