Great Britain team confirmed for New Zealand clash

Jake Connor, Joe Philbin and Daryl Clark will all make their Great Britain debuts in Saturday’s Test match with New Zealand.

The trio have retained their spot in Wayne Bennett’s trimmed-down squad and will get the nod against the Kiwis.

They replace the injured duo of Oliver Gildart and Luke Thompson, as well as Lachlan Coote.

They’ll come up against a New Zealand side featuring the likes of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Benji Marshall and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

Your team to face the Lions 🇳🇿 #TheKiwiWay pic.twitter.com/Npg4hjDNOr — NZ Rugby League (@NZRL_Kiwis) October 29, 2019

1. Jonny Lomax (Orrell St James, St Helens)

2. Jermaine McGillvary (Deighton Juniors, Huddersfield Giants)

3. Zak Hardaker (Featherstone Lions, Wigan Warriors)

4. Jake Connor (Siddal, Hull FC)

5. Ryan Hall (Oulton Raiders, Sydney Roosters)

6. Gareth Widdop (King Cross, St George Illawarra Dragons)

7. Jackson Hastings (Western Suburbs Red Devils, Salford Red Devils)

8. Chris Hill (New Springs Lions, Warrington Wolves)

9. Josh Hodgson (East Hull, Canberra Raiders)

10. Tom Burgess (Dewsbury Moor, South Sydney Rabbitohs)

11. John Bateman (Bradford Dudley Hill, Canberra Raiders)

12. Elliott Whitehead (West Bowling, Canberra Raiders)

13. James Graham (c) (Thatto Heath, St George Illawarra Dragons)

14. Josh Jones (Blackbrook, Salford Red Devils)

15. Joe Philbin (Culcheth Eagles, Warrington Wolves)

16. Daryl Clark (Fryston Warriors, Warrington Wolves)

17. Alex Walmsley (Dewsbury Celtic, St Helens)

18. Jack Hughes (Golborne Parkside, Warrington Wolves)

19. George Williams (Wigan St Patricks, Wigan Warriors)