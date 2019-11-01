Widnes sign Grand Finalist Tomkins

Widnes Vikings have confirmed the signing of hooker Logan Tomkins from Salford Red Devils.

Tomkins, a Super League Grand Finalist this year, becomes the club’s latest, and perhaps most impressive, signing ahead of 2020 under new coach Tim Sheens.

The 27-year-old, who played for the club in 2011 on dual-reg forms, said: “I’m delighted to be joining Widnes Vikings, and I’m really looking forward to getting started and meeting all of the boys.

“The team we’re putting together is exciting, and with a coach like Tim (Sheens) coming in as well, it’s something I’m really looking forward to joining.

“Coming here on the back of the season we’ve just had at Salford is an experience I can take coming into Widnes. We had a team that worked hard for each other, and achieved great things, and I hope that we are building something similar here.

“I’m hoping I can come in and enhance the squad that we’re putting together, and hopefully help in making us competitive towards the upper end of the Championship.

“Whenever I’ve played at Widnes, the fans have always been passionate, so I can’t wait to play in front of them next year.”