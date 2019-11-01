Huddersfield frustrated after missing out on Storton

Huddersfield were among the clubs that made a bid for Bradford Bulls youngster Matty Storton.

The Giants made a substantial bid, thought to have been in the region of £50,000 for the highly-rated 20-year-old. However, the forward moved to Hull Kingston Rovers in a deal that saw five of the Bulls’ top talents leave the club for a fee thought to be around £110,000.

That has frustrated the Giants, who thought they had made a more than competitive offer given the figures they had offered compared to the eventual deal struck with the Robins.

That package saw Rovers also sign Joe Keyes, Elliot Minchella, Rowan Milnes and Anesu Mudoti and considerably helped Bradford’s finances as they look to pay off creditors, but has drawn criticism as the Robins are dual-registration partners with Dewsbury next year, who, of course, are owned by Mark Sawyer, a new minority stakeholder at Bradford.

The Giants will now turn their focus to the potential arrival of Aidan Sezer, though there has been no significant update on the club’s pursuit of the Canberra Raiders halfback.

The club is balancing their attempts to sign the NRL Grand Finalist alongside the challenge of offloading Sebastine Ikahihifo and Matt Frawley.

The Giants are thought to have made progress with regards to exit strategies for both players, with a deal that would see Ikahihifo move to Salford having potential.

However, that deal would not be as part of a swap deal, with reports suggesting Mark Flanagan could move to the John Smith’s Stadium as part of the arrangement. That, however, will not happen.