Greek rugby league player handed year ban for ‘invading’ field

A GREEK rugby league player has been handed a year ban for ‘invading’ the playing field.

Following a game between the Rhodes Knights and Attica Rhinos at the end of January, Greece Rugby League has given a 12-month to Attica’s Oresti Karamichailidis after he got involved in an altercation from the sidelines.

A statement from Greek RL says: “The federation points out, once again, that it follows a “zero tolerance” attitude towards indecent behaviour towards the referees and considers equally serious the “invasion” of people who were outside the field of play.

“The entrance to the playing field persons without permission or reasonable excuse, without any discrimination, will be considered a serious offence with harsh consequences.

“We remind athletes, coaches, agents and fans that these will be the consequences for such violations from now on.”

Karamichailidis will not be able to play any rugby league during that year.