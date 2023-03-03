Leigh Leopards chairman stands down from Super League club

LEIGH LEOPARDS have confirmed that their chairman Mike Latham has stood down.

Leigh posted this statement this morning: “The club Leigh Leopards can confirm that Mike Latham has stood down from his position as Chairman and non-executive director.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Mike for his years of service and continued support as club historian & archivist.”

Latham has overseen a meteoric rise of the Leopards with the club going from a Championship side to Super League new boys and will always be held in high regard at the club.