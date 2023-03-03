Bradford Bulls’ Brian Noble plotting return to coaching after shock meeting with ex-players

BRADFORD BULLS’ Brian Noble is plotting a return to coaching after spending this week with some of his former Super League chargers.

Noble, who famously guided the Bulls to three Super League Grand Final victories in the early days of the summer game, met up with former Bulls stars Jamie Langley and Paul Deacon at Sale Sharks this week – and he is likely to continue doing so as he outlines a desire to return to coaching.

Sale’s director of rugby, Alex Sanderson, said: “Brian Noble has been in, wants to get back into coaching, worked with Jamie Langley and Paul Deacon before. He’s probably going to come back (and it was) good to get him this week ahead of (the) Saracens game.

Noble has been part of Bradford’s recruitment board in the past year, working alongside the likes of Nigel and head coach Mark Dunning in a bid to identify new blood and help the Bulls get closer to Super League.