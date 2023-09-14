Greg Eden on Castleford Tigers future, why 2023 Super League season has gone wrong and Danny Ward

IT’S fair to say that Castleford Tigers have not had the easiest of seasons in 2023.

Languishing near the bottom of the Super League table for the majority of the year, the Tigers currently sit four points ahead of local rivals Wakefield Trinity.

One man that has helped the Tigers to two wins in the past four games has been Greg Eden.

Cut him in half and Eden would bleed black and amber and though his own season has been disrupted by injury, the winger’s impact has been clearly felt on the field in the past month.

In terms of where his future lies, however, Eden is unsure despite having an option on his current contract to extend.

“There is an option. I’m unsure whether it has been activated yet but I’m sure it i will be decided in the next couple of weeks,” Eden said.

“I’m just trying to get this club safe. I think there is a few people in that boat but that’s the stress of rugby league isn’t it?”

Why has Castleford’s 2023 season gone so awry? Eden himself is unsure.

“It’s one of those things, you can’t blame it on injuries, personnel and coaches because we have had a few. It’s been a different year.

“It’s straight from pre-season, we’ve not done well all year. It’s hard to put a finger on it and we need to keep rectifying it.”

With Castleford having three different coaches in 2023 from Lee Radford to Andy Last to Danny Ward, there has been great upheaval at The Jungle.

But Eden is enjoying life under new head coach Ward and assistant Dane Dorahy.

“I’ve really enjoyed working under Wardy and Dane as well. I think they have both made an impact on us and given us new ideas that everyone is buying into.

“Going forward it’s looking in good hands.”

