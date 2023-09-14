St Helens boss Paul Wellens on Super League play-off system, League Leaders’ Shield and why 2023 race is “fantastic” for rugby league

ST HELENS are currently locked in a three-way battle for the League Leaders’ Shield at the top of the Super League table.

With Saints in third, Catalans Dragons in second and Wigan Warriors in first, all three sides currently sit on 36 points, making this year’s Super League one of the most competitive ever.

For Saints head coach Paul Wellens, he has labelled the competition as “fantastic” for rugby league.

“When you consider the neutrals of the sport and people who enjoy competition for it to go down to the wire with three teams very close together. It is fantastic for us as a sport that it is so closely contested,” Wellens said.

“I’m really proud of where we are, we were in aa very different position not so long ago and we are in for a very interesting battle.

“It’s quite clear that there is not a lot between those teams at the top of the table which makes it all the more exciting at the back end of the year.”

Wellens was asked about whether the League Leaders’ Shield should be given more importance in the grand scheme of the Super League season.

“People sometimes look down on the League Leaders’ Shield but being given the reward for being the most consistent team in the competition, it is sometimes harder to win than the Grand Final.

“Of course, the Grand Final is the showpiece event but being the best team over 27 rounds is really difficult to do so any team that comes away with that trophy should be immensely proud of themselves.”

Despite that opinion, the Saints boss doesn’t want the current play-off system to change given rugby league’s continued tinkering.

“What we’ve done in recent times is chopped and changed with five, six and eight play-off spots and the Super 8s.

“I’ve got no real issue with the way it is at the moment and it is really fair that finishing in the top two means you get a week’s grace so in that respect you are rewarded for finishing where you do.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.