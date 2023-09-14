Danny Ward on his and Blake Austin’s future at Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny Ward has responded to questions about his and Blake Austin’s future.

Ward and Austin both signed short-term deals at The Jungle until the end of the 2023 Super League season with nothing yet forthcoming for 2024.

The former London Broncos boss has confirmed that nothing has been sorted for himself.

“We are nowhere near safe, the job is not done. Those conversations are all on hold which is fine by me because I’m concentrating on the games ahead of me,” Ward said.

“I’m really enjoying my time here, I love being back coaching. I want to be coaching in Super League and it’s where I want to be.

“The decisions around moving will be just conversations with family, they are enjoying me being up here and doing what I love.

“We haven’t had those conversations though as we’ve still got a job to do here.

In terms of Austin’s future, Ward has “absolutely no idea” though he did hail the ex-Leeds Rhinos man for his performance in the 29-12 win over Hull FC.

“I have absolutely no idea to be honest, I’m not involved in those conversations obviously because I don’t know where I am at myself.

“I’m controlling the rugby side and the club will be dealing with Blake. I thought he was fantastic and that was the best game – I think – he has had in a Cas shirt.

“He had the ball in his hands, he was being a running threat. On another day he could have had a few tries. He was confident and looked like he was enjoying himself. I will leave the club to sort that out.”

