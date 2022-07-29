Australian TV deal secured for Rugby League World Cup

The Rugby League World Cup have secured a TV deal in Australia which will see every match of the tournament broadcast by Fox Sports.

The Foxtel Group have secured the rights after a long process by organisers to get a deal in Australia.

All 61 men’s, women’s and wheelchair matches at this autumn’s World Cup will be shown on Fox Sports and their streaming service Kayo Sports.

“We know that RLWC2021 is going to be the most watched World Cup and it is very pleasing it will be broadcast in Australia on Fox Sports, keeping the rights within the NRL family and with a network that Australian audiences are comfortable and familiar with,” said RLWC2021 CEO Jon Dutton.

“This is a great outcome for international Rugby League and Australian fans.”

Australia’s men and women are both defending champions and will be favourites to retain their crowns in England.

The BBC will show every match live in the UK, while exclusive rights in New Zealand are held by Spark Sport.