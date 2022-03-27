RFL chairman Simon Johnson on details of Super League realignment

RFL Chairman Simon Johnson is confident that the governing body and Super League can make strong progress towards putting Rugby League on a firmer financial and marketing footing after last Tuesday’s vote at a Special General Meeting in favour of a realignment of the sport’s governance, which had been recommended by the boards of the RFL and Super League Europe.

Two separate resolutions were supported unanimously by those in attendance or who had submitted proxies, including all seven votes from the Community Game representatives on Council. Three of the 35 member clubs did not attend or register proxy votes.

The realignment will see the formation of a new joint venture company, to work closely with but separately from the governing body function of the RFL.

That company will take on all Rugby League’s commercial, events and media rights, including Super League, for negotiations with potential partners. A key aim will be to maximise distributable profits to clubs and the wider sport and to provide long-term financial clarity for member clubs. All members will participate in the growth of revenues irrespective of which asset delivers that growth.

“We want the sport to move forward confidently and collectively, as we build on what the Rugby League World Cup will deliver for us this autumn,” said Johnson.

The new company will have an independent non-executive Chairman, as well as four non-executive directors – two to be nominated by Super League and two by the RFL.

“This will allow us to reduce duplication, improve decision making and align the game around growth,” Johnson told League Express.

“We will begin a recruitment process for the directors of the new company. We want people who understand the game and can add value to it.

“We have started that work straight away.

“We want to create a framework to make decisions about the structure of the competitions and maximise new opportunities to grow the game.”

However, Johnson is reluctant to commit himself on when the new body will be in place.

“I’m not going to give an end point. We need to press on with it.

“We will run a proper open recruitment process with some external support to do that.

“We want to get people who will help us to grow the game. We will talk to existing staff to ensure they have a clear role.

“I’m looking forward to giving a positive update to the July Summer Council.”

One thing that is likely to happen sooner rather than later is the appointment of the IMG Group to become a strategic partner to Rugby League.

“We couldn’t conclude strategic conversations with any potential partner unless we have finalised this realignment. This is an important step to enable this to progress; we are looking to see strategic partners bring new investment intro the game.

The RFL hasn’t published the details about how income generated by the new body will be distributed to member clubs.

“It is a really complicated detailed financial settlement,” said Johnson.

“We had to work out a comprehensive settlement for the whole of the game as money grows and how it’s spread through all parts of the game.

“It’s a complicated financial model but I hope the clubs will have a clear idea of how that money is distributed.

“This would not have happened without a strong collaborative feeling in the game.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.