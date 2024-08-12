Groundbreaking study into rugby league doping and drug use

By STEPHEN IBBETSON

THE RFL has partnered with UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) to jointly commission research into performance-enhancing drug use in the sport.

The study will focus on the unique risk factors and societal influences that lead professional Rugby League players to take banned substances.

By exploring the attitudes, motivations and behaviours of players, and identifying where moments of vulnerability can occur, they hope to more effectively prevent doping in the game.

It’s the first study of its kind involving UKAD and a national sports governing body, and comes after a number of recent cases involving Rugby League players.

Since the start of 2023, nine players have received bans of between 18 months and four years by UKAD for violation of anti-doping rules.

Professor Ben Jones, the RFL’s strategic lead on performance and research, said: “The RFL condemns doping in sport, as it is damaging to a player’s health and wellbeing, to the wider team ethos, and undermines the core values of fair play.

“The RFL recognises that participants have a right to compete on a level playing field in a doping-free environment and is committed to working with UKAD to achieve and champion clean sport across both the professional and community game.”

Dr Nikola Costa, UKAD’s Research and Innovation Lead, said: “It is important to understand how Rugby League players may find themselves in situations where they believe doping will give them an edge despite the potentially career-shortening risks to their sporting lives.

“We need to recognise how those moments of vulnerability manifest and work on developing interventions to prevent players choosing the wrong path.

“Only by delving into the specific context of a sport will we truly understand the pressures of that environment and be best positioned to create tailored preventative strategies.

“The RFL has shown great commitment to addressing doping and this joint venture is testament to that.”