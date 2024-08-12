Ten Super League stars charged as Wigan Warriors’ Harry Smith faces mammoth ban

Following Round 21 of Betfred Super League, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Contrary Behaviour – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)

Morgan Knowles (St Helens) – Grade C Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)

Nixon Putt (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – £250 Fine

Sauaso Sue (Hull KR) – Grade A Disputes Decision – £250 Fine

Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – £250 Fine

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) – Grade E Striking – Refer to Tribunal

Dean Parata (London Broncos) – Grade B Head Contact – £250 Fine

Darnell McIntosh (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – £250 Fine

Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – £250 Fine

Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Head Contact – £250 Fine

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast