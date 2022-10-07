Huddersfield Giants secure young prospect to new contract

Huddersfield Giants have agreed a new two-year deal with young fullback Aidan McGowan.

The Giants Academy graduate is yet to make a first-team appearance for the club but had a spell on loan at Dewsbury Rams in the Championship in 2022, making twelve appearances.

“Aidan is a promising player who has learned a great deal in my time at the club and has impressed in the Championship when given the opportunity,” said Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson.

“Producing our own players is a pivotal part of the plan to develop this club into one that can compete at the highest level consistently, and players like Aidan are a key part of that vision for the club.”

McGowan added: “I’m delighted to sign a new two-year deal with the club. It’s a dream to play for my hometown team and I’m excited to continue my journey and work towards earning a first-team berth in the future.

“I’ve been developing the past two years playing in the Championship and have been enjoying the experience. I’m really looking forward to continuing my development in the next two years.”