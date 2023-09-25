Channel 4 coverage set to return for Super League play-off fixtures with broadcast schedule confirmed

CHANNEL 4 coverage of Super League is set to return for the play-offs, with the broadcaster in action this weekend.

Whilst on Friday night Hull KR host Leigh Leopards live on Sky Sports, Saturday afternoon will see Channel 4 and Sky Sports broadcast Warrington Wolves’ visit to St Helens for a place in the play-off semi-finals.

That fixture will be Channel 4’s eighth from ten allocated ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

That therefore means, of course, that Channel 4 will broadcast another semi-final the week after as well as the Grand Final on Saturday 14 October.

Here is the broadcast schedule for week one of the Super League play-offs:

Friday 29 September

Hull KR vs Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Saturday 30 September

St Helens vs Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports, Channel 4 – 12:45pm kick-off

