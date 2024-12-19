Halifax Panthers chief on IMG system, how it can be improved, what he is “concerned” about and how club can achieve Super League

FOR all those people involved in rugby league, IMG has been the name of the game since the marketing giants took over as shareholders of the sport back in 2022.

Their plan – to ‘reimagine’ rugby league – has been met with both criticism and praise in wide swathes, but the system is now fully underway.

IMG’s grading criteria – including fandom, performance, finances, community and facilities – was given to clubs and, in October, all clubs were given a score out of 20.

Those 12 with the highest scores would be in Super League for 2025, with some hopefuls – such as Halifax Panthers – on the outer.

The Panthers themselves scored 8.79 – a figure which left them languishing in 20th position – with chief executive Damian Clayton giving his own opinion on the IMG takeover.

“I don’t have a rigid stance on IMG; there are aspects I appreciate and others I think could be improved. Improving stadia and facilities is absolutely essential to enhancing the lived experience for players and fans,” Clayton told League Express.

“Basic issues, like players not having access to hot showers after a game, are unacceptable in this day and age. Having the infrastructure to attract people to the stadium is non-negotiable, but equally, the on-field product has to be right.

“Balancing these priorities is a financial challenge that all clubs face, and it requires careful planning.”

Clayton does, however, have some reservations about some of the grading system’s weighting.

“While IMG’s framework provides clear benchmarks for clubs, I have concerns about some of the grading system’s weighting measures.

“The system can feel overly binary—for example, a club scoring 8 out of 10 in an area might be treated the same as one scoring 4.

“This approach seems overly clinical and misses the nuances of progress. A more incremental system that rewards clubs for improvements, even if they don’t fully meet criteria, would foster more sustainable growth.

I’m also concerned that the pursuit of Super League and the 15 points needed for Grade A status is encouraging bad practices in some cases. Some clubs appear to be papering over cracks or gambling on short-term gains to achieve this ‘golden goose.’ This is a dangerous precedent; history has shown that prioritising short-term rewards over long-term stability often leads to trouble.

“Another issue I have experienced is the parochial and narrow-minded views expressed by some clubs. I don’t believe that this kind of thinking helps the sport as a whole. Rugby league needs a united, forward-thinking vision, not one dictated by individual self-interest. While change is difficult, it is necessary to ensure the sport remains sustainable and continues to grow.

“I have personally experienced the volatility IMG aims to address, and as such understand the importance of building a stable financial foundation.

“However, I do believe there’s an opportunity for IMG to better recognise community investment and grassroots development.

“Clubs like ours bring tremendous value beyond the field, and I believe that contribution should carry more weight in the grading process.

“In my opinion IMG’s framework offers clear benefits, but there’s room for improvement which Tony Sutton and his team are working hard to address. The focus must remain on fostering collaboration across clubs and ensuring the framework supports the long-term health of rugby league as a whole.”

Of course, attaining just 8.79 points sees the Panthers way off the 15 points needed to become a Grade A Super League club, but the top flight is a clear goal for the club.

“Achieving Super League status in the future is a clear goal for Halifax Panthers, but it must be achieved sustainably.

“To improve our IMG score, our primary focus is on building financial stability and growing our fanbase, ensuring a solid foundation for long-term success.

“Community engagement through our Foundation remains central to our strategy, and we’re dedicated to delivering a ‘best in class’ experience across all disciplines. This includes our men’s, women’s, wheelchair, and LDSL teams, our Academy at Calderdale College, and the Panthers Talent Pathway, which has already seen significant success since its introduction.

“These initiatives not only strengthen our position in areas such as Fandom, Community, and Pathway Development but also reflect our broader commitment to inclusivity and excellence.

“By aligning these efforts with the support of our fans, partners, and sponsors, we aim to position Halifax Panthers as a club ready to thrive while continuing to serve as a valuable asset to the Calderdale community.”

