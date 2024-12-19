Lachie Miller reveals the other Super League club he had talks with before joining Leeds Rhinos

LACHIE MILLER has revealed that he held talks with Hull FC before deciding to join Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

Miller, whose route into rugby league only came in 2022 when he joined Cronulla Sharks, linked up with the Rhinos for 2024 after chatting with former head coach Rohan Smith.

During last season, the elusive fullback made 25 appearances for the Rhinos, scoring seven tries and making a further 17 – second only to Brodie Croft in the Leeds line-up.

The move to the UK after only two years of playing the NRL – with Cronulla and then Newcastle Knights in 2023 – was a brave decision, but it was one that Miller was keen to make.

“I always wanted to play overseas when I was younger and the chance came up with Leeds,” Miller said on The Lot Pod podcast.

“You hear so much about the Golden Era at Leeds and if you don’t watch heaps of Super League back home, they are the team you hear about type of thing.

“The chat I had with Rohan Smith was good and me and my wife wanted a change. As soon as I had the chat I was like ‘we have to go’.

“It was a really easy decision and it turned out to be the best one I could have made. I did have chats with Hull FC but there was nothing too serious.”

