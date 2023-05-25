Halifax Panthers forwards banned and fined after incidents in Challenge Cup defeat to St Helens

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has been busy this week.
Following the latest round of Challenge Cup, Betfred League One, Academy, Scholarship and Reserve fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions with 12 men charged and one cautioned.
Two of those men have also been charged twice, with Halifax Panthers pair Eribe Doro and Jacob Fairbank being fined and banned respectively following the club’s clash with St Helens in the Challenge Cup Sixth Round last week.
Eribe Doro (Halifax Panthers) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £125 Fine
Eribe Doro (Halifax Panthers) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £125 Fine
Jacob Fairbank (Halifax Panthers) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Jacob Fairbank (Halifax Panthers) – Grade C Off The Ball Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice
Jonny Campbell (Batley Bulldogs) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – £125 Fine
Ryan Brown (Wigan Warriors Academy) – Grade C High Tackle – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Kiernan Tierney (Bradford Bulls Academy) – Grade C Headbutt – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Lennie Jackson (Wakefield Trinity Academy) – Grade D Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice & £25 Fine
Liam Whitton (Cornwall) – Grade A Disputes Decision – Not Applicable
Aaron Small (London Skolars) – Grade B Strikes – £40 Fine
Stevie Scholey (Workington Town) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £40 Fine
Joe Kickup (Workington Town) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £40 Fine
Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) – Grade B High Tackle – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Callum Cameron (Oldham) – Grade C High Tackle – 1 Match Penalty Notice
The following player was handed a caution:
Adam Tangata (Halifax Panthers) – Dangerous Contact