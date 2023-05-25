Halifax Panthers forwards banned and fined after incidents in Challenge Cup defeat to St Helens

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has been busy this week.

Following the latest round of Challenge Cup, Betfred League One, Academy, Scholarship and Reserve fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions with 12 men charged and one cautioned.

Two of those men have also been charged twice, with Halifax Panthers pair Eribe Doro and Jacob Fairbank being fined and banned respectively following the club’s clash with St Helens in the Challenge Cup Sixth Round last week.

Eribe Doro (Halifax Panthers) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £125 Fine

Eribe Doro (Halifax Panthers) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £125 Fine

Jacob Fairbank (Halifax Panthers) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Jacob Fairbank (Halifax Panthers) – Grade C Off The Ball Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Jonny Campbell (Batley Bulldogs) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – £125 Fine

Ryan Brown (Wigan Warriors Academy) – Grade C High Tackle – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Kiernan Tierney (Bradford Bulls Academy) – Grade C Headbutt – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Lennie Jackson (Wakefield Trinity Academy) – Grade D Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice & £25 Fine

Liam Whitton (Cornwall) – Grade A Disputes Decision – Not Applicable

Aaron Small (London Skolars) – Grade B Strikes – £40 Fine

Stevie Scholey (Workington Town) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £40 Fine

Joe Kickup (Workington Town) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £40 Fine

Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) – Grade B High Tackle – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Callum Cameron (Oldham) – Grade C High Tackle – 1 Match Penalty Notice

The following player was handed a caution:

Adam Tangata (Halifax Panthers) – Dangerous Contact