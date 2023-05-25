Huddersfield Giants swoop for Super League forward as Ian Watson bolsters squad

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have swooped for a Super League forward as head coach Ian Watson bolsters his squad.

As such, the Giants have announced the signing of Adam Milner from Castleford Tigers on a season-long loan.

Milner actually made his Betfred Super League debut against the Giants, back in 2010 and will now join up with Ian Watson’s men for the rest of the season, then signing a one-year deal until the end of 2024 with the club holding an option for 2025.

The loose-forward/hooker commented on the move to the Giants: “I cant wait to get going, I think I’m at a stage in my career where a new club, different environment and fresh challenge was needed and hopefully this can bring the best out of me. Ian Watson is a great coach what he and his teams have done and achieved in the past appealed to me.

“Having been at Castleford for all my career I feel like I have got almost everything possible out of the club to achieve, and when an ambitious club like the Giants who are striving to be a top 4 club come knocking I want to be part of that.

“The foundations I pride myself on as a player are putting in lots of effort and hard work and being good at all the little things required in the game, hopefully this can help out the team, As well as my experience I’ve gained in the game, I’ll look forward to working with the younger lads.

“Ultimately I want to come here and win something. I strongly believe that Huddersfield is a club that can do that.”

Ian Watson also commented on the signing of Adam Milner, hailing that the utility man will be “a great asset going forward”.

“The key thing to know about him is the way he plays the game, He’s very like Ash Golding in that, he’s very energetic, very competitive and plays with that level of enthusiasm and that’s what we need.

“We need that bigger body defensively and someone who is going to work as hard as he works week in, week out, he’s done it for years, he got to international level by doing that as well.

“So we want him to come here and we just want him to be himself and play that way, add that energy to us add that drive to compete. He’ll be a great asset to us going forward.”