New St Helens assistant Lee Briers names Super League boss “one of the best rugby league brains” in the sport

NEW St Helens assistant coach Lee Briers was a guest pundit last night as Wigan Warriors took on Salford Red Devils at The Brick Community Stadium.

Of course, Briers knows Wigan and their head coach Matt Peet well, having been part of the Challenge Cup Final-winning side of 2022.

And it’s fair to say that the former Warrington Wolves halfback had some very kind words to say about his former number one.

“It struck me how much of a genuine bloke he is. We are on the same wavelength, we are a bit mad but we get along really well,” Briers said live on Sky Sports.

“I think I have mentioned before that I spoke to him more than I spoke to my partner sometimes in Australia! We would Facetime every other day.

“He’s a genuine, caring, man-manager. He would encourage and mentor me. I am five or six years older than him but I class him as a big mentor. Everything about him is caring.

“He has taken out every competition, he won the academy Grand Final something like nine consecutive times. I might ask him for his lottery numbers!

“He is probably one of the best rugby league brains I have ever come across. I don’t think he gives himself enough credit for it.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast