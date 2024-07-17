Halifax Panthers star banned for eight matches

ADAM Keighran of Wigan Warriors has successfully challenged a Grade B dangerous Throw/Lift charge imposed after last Friday’s Betfred Super League fixture against St Helens. The Independent Operational Rules Tribunal found him not guilty.

Zack McComb of Halifax Panthers was found guilty of Grade F Verbal Abuse in a recent Betfred Championship fixture. He has been suspended for eight matches, and fined £500.

Danny Craven of Oldham successfully challenged the grading of a Grade E charge for Use of Foul and Abusive Language in another Betfred League One fixture. The charge was regraded C, meaning a one match suspension – which Craven served in last weekend’s match against North Wales Crusaders (the case having been deferred from last Tuesday). He has also been fined £75.

Kyle Kesik of Keighley Cougars was found guilty of Grade E Head Contact in a recent Betfred League One fixture and suspended for four matches, with a fine of £112.50.

