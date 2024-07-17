How many home league games each Super League side have played so far in 2024

WITH ordinary league games as well as loop fixtures permeating the Super League fixture list in 2024, a number of top flight sides have already played most of their home games.

That being said, others, such as Huddersfield Giants, have got a long run of home fixtures after playing most of their games so far away from home.

The disparity between Super League clubs is quite stark, which begs the question, why?

Huddersfield had four away games in a row between March and April, before four home games in consecutive weeks, whilst Wigan Warriors have had the lowest number of fixtures at home with just six.

However, those such as Huddersfield and Wigan have also had to contend with their football counterparts sharing the stadium, with availability sometimes not forthcoming.

So us at League Express thought it would be interesting to compile a list of how many home league games each Super League side has played so far during the 2024 season.

Castleford Tigers – 10

Catalans Dragons – 10

Huddersfield Giants – 6

Hull FC – 7

Hull KR – 10

Leeds Rhinos – 9

Leigh Leopards – 7

London Broncos – 9

Salford Red Devils – 9

St Helens – 8

Warrington Wolves – 10

Wigan Warriors – 6

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast