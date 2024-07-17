How wheelchair rugby league helped Wales international complete London Marathon

Playing wheelchair rugby league has opened up new horizons for Martin Turner, who as well as representing his country, also had the opportunity to successfully complete the London Marathon, writes IAN GOLDEN.

IT’S been an exciting last couple of months for North Wales Crusaders’ wheelchair rugby league player Martin Turner.

Back in April, he competed in the London Marathon, in a wheelchair that was dressed up as a rhino, all for the “Save the Rhino” charity.

Then on Saturday, 8th June, he made his Wales debut, playing against Scotland and Ireland in the annual Celtic Cup where he scored two tries against the Irish.

Turner, who made his Wales debut the day before his 46th birthday, plays for the Crusaders in the English and Welsh leagues, alongside his son Matthew. They both started playing the game in late 2022 at a Crusaders’ taster session following the World Cup and he captained the Crusaders last year in the inaugural WRL Wheelchair Development League season.

But it was earlier this year that he decided to compete in the biggest challenge of his life. He completed the London Marathon in 5 hours 45 minutes, alongside his two support runners – WRL General Manager, Mark Jones and WRL Wheelchair S&C coach Sammie Hann.

The rhino costume was designed by William Todd-Jones, a behind the scenes legend in the film industry, especially as a puppeteer on film series like Harry Potter and The Muppets, and he was involved in the design and development of the Batman costume in Tim Burton’s 1989 film. It was then built by students at the South Wales-based college, Coleg y Cymoedd, which is where Mark Jones is head of rugby league.

So what possessed him to dress up in this way and do something very few people would ever dare to do?

Turner said: “After WRL sent out an appeal, I volunteered to do it as it seemed like an exciting thing to do – certainly very different.

“I’m passionate about inclusion which is one of the reasons I love wheelchair rugby league. I also love rhinos, that’s another big thing, and I saw this as a personal challenge.

“I struggle with my mental health, I always have done and I saw this as something I could work towards and that it could be something I could set myself up as a challenge. I had a goal to push myself towards.

“The training was really hard but the overall process and the fact that I did something I thought I’d never be able to do, completing a marathon, let alone in a wheelchair and a costume, I felt it was amazing what you could train yourself to do.

“I don’t think I could have even started the marathon training without the wheelchair skills I have from playing wheelchair rugby league. Equally as well, I think my speed and endurance in the game has increased due to competing in the marathon.

“London Marathon day was the most amazing day, one that I will never forget. Rhiannon the Rolling Rhino (as the chair was named) is set to be a symbol of inclusion, showing that every single person can fully participate in everything from sport to conservation and saving the world, whatever challenges they may face.”

A mere seven weeks later, Turner was winning his first cap for Wales.

This year’s Celtic Cup was played in Ireland for the first time ever and was held in the University of Galway. Wales had won the Celtic Cup on the previous seven occasions but couldn’t keep hold of their trophy this time as they were narrowly edged out by Scotland, 64-52, then lost to the hosts as they took the trophy, as they had beaten Scotland earlier in the day.

The Celtic Cup is the most gruelling competition in rugby league with three full 80-minute games played over six hours. Ireland, as the hosts, opened and closed the tournament, which meant Wales, and Turner, had to play in two matches in succession.

Turner came on as substitute against Scotland, as did his fellow debutant and club team-mate Jess Booth, then against Ireland, he started and scored two tries and one goal.

He and Booth were just two of a number of changes for Wales following their trip to USA, where six of that squad declared themselves unavailable for the Celtic Cup mainly due to other commitments.

Whilst the results didn’t go his and Wales’ way, he relished his opportunity to play for Wales and once again, enjoyed every moment, especially scoring his tries and then being presented with his cap after the game.

“It’s a fantastic year for me so far,” he admits. “I’ve done so many things and there are further events pencilled in that I can’t really confirm yet as they’re yet to be announced.

“I’m aware that I’ve had bad years in the past and other people around me and close to me haven’t had the best of years either. It’s important to recognise that we don’t all have good years and don’t all have bad years. We need to enjoy the good years when they come and make the best of them.”

A postscript to the Celtic Cup was Ireland’s development and inclusion, as for the final four minutes of the game against Wales, all five of their players were domestic – Irish born – with one them, Ellie Sheehy, playing her first ever match of wheelchair rugby league, having recently made the transition from wheelchair hurling.

Turner concludes: “What’s good about the sport of wheelchair rugby league and rugby league in general from what I’ve experienced, is it’s close-knit and we may be rivals on the pitch, but after the game, we all get together and have a chat. When I played against Scotland, there were people I knew from when I played for Crusaders against Edinburgh and I know some of the Ireland players as they play in the WRL Wheelchair Development League. I know I have friends in both sides.”

“Sport can change the world for the people involved, which is why we need to make sure there are opportunities for everyone to take part. With projects like Rolling Rhino, inclusive sport can also play its part in changing the world for everyone. We cannot afford to leave one person behind, this is going to take all of us.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 498 (July 2024)

