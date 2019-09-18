Halifax snap up prop Keegan Hirst

Halifax have continued their impressive recruitment drive with the signing of prop forward Keegan Hirst on a two-year deal.

Hirst joined the club on loan for the closing stages of the season, and has now committed to Fax until the end of 2021.

He becomes Halifax’s third official signing for 2020, joining Jodie Broughton and Tom Gilmore in making the move to The Shay.

“It’s great to have Keegan on board,” said head coach Simon Grix.

“We’ve seen some good things from him whilst he’s been here, he’s a good lad and has fit right in. He’s a good leader and I’m looking forward to seeing what else he brings come pre-season. I know that we weren’t his only option going into next year so it’s great that he has seen the potential in us.”

Hirst added: “I’ve really enjoyed my time so far here, I’ve come into a side that hasn’t had the best of seasons, but they are a great set the lads, and I am impressed with the club and I really want to play for Halifax. What they’ve got going on here is infectious and I want to be a part of that going forward.”

“The fans have been great so far, they’re quite vocal and I hope we can get back to winning ways and get plenty more Fax fans coming down to games to cheer the lads on.”