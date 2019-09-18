Tomkins set for Hull KR exit

Hull Kingston Rovers captain Joel Tomkins is being linked with an early departure from the club.

According to the Hull Live, Tomkins will depart the club following their Super League survival, despite having two years left to run on his contract.

Tomkins joined the club midway through last season after and has made 35 appearances for the club since.

He was made captain ahead of the 2019 season, having just signed a three-year deal with the club.

But it’s believed he will now leave the club early, in what has been described as an amicable agreement.