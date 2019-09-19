YML season to climax at Featherstone!

The 2019 Yorkshire Men’s League campaign comes to a head on Saturday, with three play-off finals taking place at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone, and another at St Joseph’s, Huddersfield.

The triple-header at Post Office Road gets underway at 11.00am, with the Division Two decider, and closes with the Premier Division Final at 3.00pm.

Fixtures are:

Saturday 21 September 2019

DIVISION TWO PLAY-OFF FINAL: Wyke v Ossett Trinity Tigers (11.00am).

DIVISION ONE PLAY-OFF FINAL: Elland v Brighouse Rangers (1.00pm)

PREMIER DIVISION PLAY-OFF FINAL: Bentley v East Hull (3.00pm)

All at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone Rovers.

DIVISION THREE

PLAY-OFF FINAL: St Joseph’s v Cutsyke Raiders A.