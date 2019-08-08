Handley signs new Leeds contract

Leeds Rhinos leading try scorer Ash Handley has agreed a new four-year contract with the club that will keep him at Emerald Headingley until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Handley, 23, has become the latest player to commit his future to the club following on from new deals for fellow England Knights members Jack Walker and Harry Newman.

Commenting on the deal Handley said, “It is great to have my new deal finalised. I am not someone who likes the negotiation process, so I’m glad that’s all sorted and have my future settled. I am looking forward to being part of the future at the Rhinos and getting the club back to winning trophies. This new group that is coming up has a great opportunity and I am looking forward to being part of it for the next four years.

“Players like Harry Newman, Jack Walker and Cameron Smith are playing every week now and they are still 20 or under, so it’s exciting. Once they get a bit of experience under their belts and we grow together, I think we will go really well,” added Handley.

Handley is currently fourth overall in the Betfred Super League try scoring charts, just four tries off leader Niall Evalds.

Commenting on the deal Rhinos Director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield said, “It is great news for the Rhinos that Ash has committed his future to the club. It has been a privilege to see him develop into the player he has become, and I am sure his best years are still ahead of him. To have amassed a century of appearances already at just 23 shows the consistency he has been able to produce so far and I look forward to him continuing to progress over the next four seasons.”