Ups and downs in the NCL to be resolved on Saturday?

The first promotion and relegation issues in the 2019 Kingstone Press National Conference League campaign could be determined at the weekend.
Dewsbury Moor Maroons will be relegated from Division One if they fail to beat visitors Featherstone Lions.
And, in Division Two, West Bowling and Ince Rose Bridge will be promoted as the top two if they emerge victorious from their home fixtures against, respectively, Wigan St Jude’s and Bradford Dudley Hill.
Askam, meanwhile, will be demoted to Division Three if they slip at East Leeds – and if Clock Face Miners prevail at Hull Dockers.
Reports on all of Saturday’s NCL games will feature in Monday’s League Express.
Fixtures
Saturday 10 August 2019
PREMIER DIVISION
Egremont Rangers v Hunslet Club Parkside
Lock Lane v Siddal
Rochdale Mayfield v Underbank Rangers
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Leigh Miners Rangers
Thornhill Trojans v Wath Brow Hornets
West Hull v Kells
DIVISION ONE
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Featherstone Lions
Normanton Knights v Milford
Pilkington Recs v Oulton Raiders
Saddleworth Rangers v Wigan St Patricks
Skirlaugh v Myton Warriors
Stanningley v York Acorn
DIVISION TWO
Barrow Island v Beverley
East Leeds v Askam
Hull Dockers v Clock Face Miners
Ince Rose Bridge v Bradford Dudley Hill
Shaw Cross Sharks v Crosfields
West Bowling v Wigan St Judes
DIVISION THREE
Batley Boys v Heworth
Drighlington v Eastmoor Dragons
Gateshead Storm v Waterhead Warriors
Hensingham v Hunslet Warriors
Oldham St Annes v Leigh East
Woolston Rovers v Millom