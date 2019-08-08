Ups and downs in the NCL to be resolved on Saturday?

The first promotion and relegation issues in the 2019 Kingstone Press National Conference League campaign could be determined at the weekend.

Dewsbury Moor Maroons will be relegated from Division One if they fail to beat visitors Featherstone Lions.

And, in Division Two, West Bowling and Ince Rose Bridge will be promoted as the top two if they emerge victorious from their home fixtures against, respectively, Wigan St Jude’s and Bradford Dudley Hill.

Askam, meanwhile, will be demoted to Division Three if they slip at East Leeds – and if Clock Face Miners prevail at Hull Dockers.

Reports on all of Saturday’s NCL games will feature in Monday’s League Express.

Fixtures

Saturday 10 August 2019

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Hunslet Club Parkside

Lock Lane v Siddal

Rochdale Mayfield v Underbank Rangers

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Leigh Miners Rangers

Thornhill Trojans v Wath Brow Hornets

West Hull v Kells

DIVISION ONE

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Featherstone Lions

Normanton Knights v Milford

Pilkington Recs v Oulton Raiders

Saddleworth Rangers v Wigan St Patricks

Skirlaugh v Myton Warriors

Stanningley v York Acorn

DIVISION TWO

Barrow Island v Beverley

East Leeds v Askam

Hull Dockers v Clock Face Miners

Ince Rose Bridge v Bradford Dudley Hill

Shaw Cross Sharks v Crosfields

West Bowling v Wigan St Judes

DIVISION THREE

Batley Boys v Heworth

Drighlington v Eastmoor Dragons

Gateshead Storm v Waterhead Warriors

Hensingham v Hunslet Warriors

Oldham St Annes v Leigh East

Woolston Rovers v Millom