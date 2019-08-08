Strong favourite emerges for St Helens job

Sydney Roosters assistant coach Adam O’Brien has emerged as the strong favourite to be named the new St Helens coach by Super League’s title sponsor, Betfred.

Odds have been slashed to 2/1 on O’Brien by the bookmaker as Saints step up their search for Justin Holbrook’s successor, with the current head coach set to depart at the end of the season to take the hotseat at Gold Coast Titans.

CEO Mike Rush is currently in Australia on the lookout for a new coach, with Saints keen to identify their next coach before this year’s Grand Final.

O’Brien joined the reigning World Champions from Melbourne ahead of the current season and has been described as an NRL coach in waiting. He started at Storm in 2007 as part of their under 20s coaching program and rose through the ranks to become assistant to Craig Bellamy.

Fellow Aussies Jason Demetriou, Shane Flanagan and David Fairleigh are all priced at 5/1, with Garth Brennan available at 10s.

Former Saints coach Daniel Anderson is another of the front-runners at 12/1 alongside the shortest-priced British coach, the current Saints assistant Richard Marshall.