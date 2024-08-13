Harry Smith learns tribunal fate as Wigan Warriors star given hefty punishment

HARRY SMITH of Wigan Warriors has been suspended for three matches, and fined £750, after being found guilty of a Grade E charge of striking in Saturday’s Betfred Super League fixture at Leeds Rhinos.

The punishment, which means Smith will miss Saturday’s Magic Weekend fixture against St Helens, takes account of the player’s remorse, and his previous very good disciplinary record.

