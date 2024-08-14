Super League Magic Weekend refereeing appointments as Jack Smith gets flagship fixture

THE Super League Magic Weekend is upon us and what a weekend it promises to be.

The action begins on Saturday afternoon when Hull FC go up against London Broncos, whilst Wigan Warriors and St Helens will do battle in the second game with Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos closing the curtain down on Saturday.

Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Leigh Leopards take on Salford Red Devils in the first game, with Catalans Dragons going up against Hull KR before Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants round the weekend off.

But, who will officiate the six fixtures?

Hull FC v London Broncos

17th August, KO: 14:30

M Com: P. Cluskey

Referee: L. Rush

Reserve Referee: N. Horton

Touch Judge 1: M. Lynn

Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: A. Smith

Wigan Warriors v St Helens

17th August, KO: 17:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: R. Cox

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: A. Smith

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

17th August, KO: 19:30

M Com: R. Safi

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: R. Cox

Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: A. Brown

Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

18th August, KO: 13:30

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: C. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: N. Hope

Catalans Dragons v Hull KR

18th August, KO: 16:00

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: N. Hope

Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers

18th August, KO: 18:30

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: M. Craven

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: T. Jones

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

