Super League Magic Weekend refereeing appointments as Jack Smith gets flagship fixture

THE Super League Magic Weekend is upon us and what a weekend it promises to be.
The action begins on Saturday afternoon when Hull FC go up against London Broncos, whilst Wigan Warriors and St Helens will do battle in the second game with Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos closing the curtain down on Saturday.
Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Leigh Leopards take on Salford Red Devils in the first game, with Catalans Dragons going up against Hull KR before Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants round the weekend off.
But, who will officiate the six fixtures?
Hull FC v London Broncos
17th August, KO: 14:30
M Com: P. Cluskey
Referee: L. Rush
Reserve Referee: N. Horton
Touch Judge 1: M. Lynn
Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: A. Smith
Wigan Warriors v St Helens
17th August, KO: 17:00
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: R. Cox
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: A. Smith
Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos
17th August, KO: 19:30
M Com: R. Safi
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: R. Cox
Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: A. Brown
Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils
18th August, KO: 13:30
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: C. Hughes
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: N. Hope
Catalans Dragons v Hull KR
18th August, KO: 16:00
M Com: P. Taberner
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: N. Hope
Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers
18th August, KO: 18:30
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: M. Craven
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: T. Jones
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
