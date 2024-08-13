New Bradford Bulls signing Jayden Okunbor admits he was “close to just giving it away” following Hull FC spell

NEW Bradford Bulls signing Jayden Okunbor has admitted that he was “close to just giving it away” following a disappointing spell with Hull FC.

The former Canterbury Bulldogs man was brought in by former FC boss Tony Smith ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

But Okunbor made just eight appearances before leaving for Bradford on loan – and now he has made the permanent move to Odsal for the remainder of 2024 and 2025.

And now the 27-year-old has revealed that he almost considered packing in rugby league prior to the deal.

“I’m really happy. I think before coming here I wasn’t necessarily enjoying my footy. I was pretty close to just giving it away at the end of this year,” Okunbor told the Bradford Bulls’ YouTube channel.

“Since coming here with the boys and the group that we’ve got, and even the fans, I’ve never felt more welcomed into a club ever. So I can’t thank them enough.

“To have my future secured for next year is really exciting. This club’s on the way up. I have no doubt that we’ll be where we want to be in the next couple of years. So to be a part of that is going to be massive.”

When asked further why he decided to pen another deal with the Bulls, Okunbor continued: “It was literally just how happy I was.

“Going to training every day and seeing the boys, I kind of didn’t have that feeling before and since coming here I’ve just been really happy.

“I love rugby league, it is a sport that plays itself young and I think once I found that happiness again, I knew that I wasn’t finished.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast