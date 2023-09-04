Harry Smith takes fresh step to improve his Wigan Warriors goalkicking record

HARRY SMITH is benefitting from the guidance of a specialist kicking coach as he tries to improve his accuracy from the tee.

Ahead of Friday’s home clash with Salford, the Wigan star had landed 75 goals from 118 attempts in Super League – a success rate of 63.5 percent.

In comparison, the competition’s most accurate kicker this season has been Will Dagger of Wakefield, on 88.9 percent before the home game against St Helens, while the total success rate across the division up to an including round 23 was 75.4 percent.

While only Salford’s Marc Sneyd had kicked more goals overall this term, no other player had missed more than 18, while Smith had been off target 43 times.

In an attempt to address the issue, Wigan have recently brought in former rugby union player Paul Grayson – who scored over 3,000 points in his career with Northampton and England – to work with the halfback.

“Since I’ve been a kid for my amateur team, I’ve always kicked well,” said Smith, 23.

“It’s been a frustrating one this year, and people have taken that as my game, thinking that because I wasn’t kicking well, I wasn’t playing well. I felt I was still contributing to the team.

“We brought in a kicking coach about a month ago, and Paul has been brilliant.

“We’re working on the fundamentals of kicking as well as looking at the little things. I think it’s helping a lot.

“It’s something I want to swing round quickly, particularly coming to the back end of the year when sometimes goal kicks can be the difference.”

The play-offs beckon for Wigan and they served notice of their intentions with an impressive recent thrashing of Catalans Dragons in France, followed by a convincing victory over Salford on Friday night.

However, Smith isn’t getting carried away, adding: “It gives us a bit of confidence but it more shows to us how we want to play for the rest of the season.

“If we do that to the best of our ability, we’ve got a chance of winning most games.

“There’s a good camaraderie around the lads. We’ve had some continuity in terms of the team, and if you get that, you can build momentum.

“We’re looking to do that for the rest of the season and then see what happens in the play-offs.”

Smith has been ever-present for Wigan this season, his first wearing the number seven shirt following the retirement of Thomas Leuluai, who is now on the coaching staff.

“It’s been a big season for me, having the seven shirt for the first time and a big responsibility,” added Smith.

“I’m trying to control the team and play off the back of my kicking game. I know where I can get better but I feel it’s gone alright so far and if we can get the Grand Final, it can go down as a success.”

