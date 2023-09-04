Hull FC’s Jake Trueman backed to ‘come back stronger’ from latest injury horror

TONY SMITH has backed his “resilient” halfback Jake Trueman to bounce back from the latest serious injury of his young career.

The 24-year-old suffered an Achilles tendon rupture in Hull FC’s recent Super League defeat to Warrington Wolves and will be sidelined until at least the end of next season.

That was only Trueman’s 15th appearance for Hull since recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee injury suffered while playing for former club Castleford Tigers last year.

Major back problems in the preceding years also halted the progress of a player who toured the southern hemisphere with Great Britain in 2019 aged only 20.

Hull head coach Smith said he had no doubt Trueman could get through another lengthy rehabilitation process.

“It’s a tough one for Jake. It’s a situation where there’s nothing else he can do but get on with it and deal with it,” said Smith.

“I know that sounds harsh but that’s how sport is. He’s good like that. He probably felt sorry for himself for a day or so, but that’s about it.

“It’s pretty much ‘crack on and get yourself right for next season’. That’s how he’s approached it.

“He’s had plenty of support around him. We all need that support when you have some adversity and he’s got plenty of support around him.

“He’s a resilient young boy and he’ll bounce back. We’ve all got respect for him because he’s done it in the past; he’s come back stronger and better and he’ll do that again.”

Smith added that, in the best-case scenario, Trueman could return in time for the beginning of next season.

“A good recovery from Achilles damage can take six months, but it can be quicker. We’ll see how long it takes him,” he said.

“Depending on what the consultant says, it could be that he’s back very close to the start of next season.

“I know Jake well enough to know he’ll do everything within his capabilities to get himself back as soon as possible.”

