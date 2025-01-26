Harvie Hill on personal growth with all-conquering Wigan Warriors

EMERGING prop Harvie Hill hopes being in and around the all-conquering Wigan squad of 2024 will help him push on as he strives for more time on the pitch.

The 21-year-old Cumbrian frontrower made one start, with 15 more outings from the bench, after a debut in 2022 and 14 further appearances in 2023.

Hill was among the replacements for the 16-12 win over Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge at The Brick Community Stadium after Luke Thompson was ruled out through concussion.

And he was in and out of the squad for the remainder of the campaign, with coach Matt Peet opting to go most often with Thompson, Tyler Dupree, Liam Byrne, Ethan Havard and Patrick Mago.

Hill understands his position in terms of age and experience, but aims to prove himself in training and gain more minutes on the pitch, while learning from his peers.

“It was obviously something special,” he said about being among the group who won all four available trophies.

“It is stuff you will never forget with a great group of people, and I want to build on it and play in the big games.

“If I didn’t want that, I am at the wrong club. I just want to play more and get minutes under my belt.

“My aim is to just learn every day. Even if I am not in the team for the big games, I want to see how the other lads feed off the atmosphere and how they build into the occasion.”

Hill is not shy in giving his opinions on the training ground and has started to be a voice the young players involved in their first pre-season are recognising.

“I wouldn’t say I am a leader, but when I was younger, I had the more experienced players help me through training,” he explained.

“The sessions are tough, so you sometimes need a voice to pull you through, and obviously I am loud and I try to help the younger lads.”