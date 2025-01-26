New venue for Wheelchair Challenge Cup final as structure confirmed

NINE clubs will enter this year’s Wheelchair Challenge Cup, with a new venue for the final in Wigan’s Robin Park Leisure Centre.

Catalans are looking to win the title for a third year in succession and begin their quest at Halifax in the quarter-finals.

There are also all-Super League match-ups between Wigan and London, and Hull FC and Leeds, in the last-eight stage, which takes place on the weekend of May 10.

The competition will begin with a qualifier on April 26 between Sheffield and Warrington, with the winner hosting Edinburgh in the quarter-finals.

Semi-finals will take place on the weekend of May 17 ahead of the final on Saturday, June 14.

The Super League season will begin the week after the Challenge Cup showpiece, involving seven teams over seven rounds before a divisional split, and culminating in a Grand Final on Sunday, September 28 at Manchester Basketball Centre.

Sheffield and Edinburgh are both top-flight newcomers in 2025, while Warrington will rejoin in 2026.

Wheelchair Challenge Cup

Qualifying round: Sheffield v Warrington

Quarter-finals: Wigan v London, Hull FC v Leeds, Sheffield/Warrington v Edinburgh, Halifax v Catalans

Semi-finals: Wigan/London v Halifax/Catalans, Sheffield/Warrington/Edinburgh v Hull FC/Leeds.