Hauraki’s honour at co-captaining Robins with Mose Masoe

Weller Hauraki has expressed his honour at being able to co-captain Hull Kingston Rovers alongside Mose Masoe.

Hauraki, who is set for several months on the sidelines after also suffering an injury against Wakefield, was appointed to the role by Tony Smith before the Wakefield game.

The two will lead the club this season and Hauraki said: “It’s a massive honour for me to captain this club and the boys that I’ve played with for the last year, and for my family to represent the club as an all-round is a massive achievement.

“It makes it even better to share something like this with Mose, it gives me more motivation to get back and do it for the both of us.

“Me and Mose have created a bond like brothers over the last year, we’ve been like glue, you could never get us apart. When I went to the hospital the first night, I was shattered to see my brother like that in a hospital bed.

“He’s well respected by the boys and the club. He’s one of those guys that would do anything for anyone even if he doesn’t know you. He’s got the biggest heart ever, always smiling, he never has a bad day, he’s always positive and he’s going to be missed.”