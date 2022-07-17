Wigan Warriors’ Ethan Havard desperate for more starts after first of season

Ethan Havard admits he’s desperate for more starts after getting his first of the season against Hull FC last week.

Since his recovery from a pre-season injury, Havard was an interchange in all 17 matches, establishing a reputation as an impact player alongside Wigan’s only ever-present this season, Patrick Mago.

But he got his first chance to start all season in Wigan’s rout of Hull FC, adding to the 15 starts made in previous seasons under Adrian Lam.

The 21-year-old is grateful to already have more than 50 appearances under his belt in cherry and white but had been asking his coach Matt Peet for a promotion.

“That’s definitely something that I’m asking,” said Bulgaria-born prop Havard.

“It’s what everyone wants; they want to be starting. But if I come off the bench, I’m happy either way as long as I’m playing.

“It’s probably just (needing to be) a bit more consistent. I think he likes me off the bench having some impact, so that’s pretty much it.

“I do enjoy coming off the bench, you can have more tired bodies so there’s a few more gaps in the line. But my real goal is to start, that’s what I’d like.”

Havard is hugely enjoying working under Peet, having previously played in his youth sides at the Warriors.

“He’s coached me since I was about 15 so I know how Matty coaches,” he said.

“I know that he wants effort; hard work is pretty much his philosophy, so if you’re doing that you can’t go far wrong.

“He has brought us closer together this year.”

Meanwhile, John Bateman has been ruled out for a month, after having played with a broken rib at Magic Weekend.

