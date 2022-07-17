Danny McGuire bringing a fresh approach to Hull KR

Danny McGuire has brought a “freshness” and clarity to Hull KR since taking interim charge, according to Will Tate.

The Leeds Rhinos legend stepped up following the departure of Tony Smith two weeks ago, having his first go in a head coach role until the end of the season.

And on Sunday he secured his first victory in his new role against Wakefield Trinity in front of the Rovers’ faithful.

Young Robins winger Tate says the squad have enjoyed the change so far.

“It’s been really good. It’s brought a freshness to us,” said Tate, who hails from Scunthorpe.

“Whenever there’s a bit of a change anywhere, you always have that freshness coming in.

“He’s stripped it back a bit in terms of game plan. He’s been very clear and honest with everyone.

“We had really good prep (for McGuire’s first game, a Magic Weekend defeat to Hull FC) and were unfortunate with the result.”

That fixture in Newcastle was the first Tate had played in Hull KR’s first team all season, having failed until then to build on seven previous appearances.

He has had a stint on loan at Workington Town in the meantime but is determined to fight his way into the Robins team, having recently signed a two-year contract to stay at Craven Park until the end of 2024.

“Obviously I want to be playing as much as possible; I want to be playing every week,” said 21-year-old Tate.

“I want those opportunities and I’ve had to be patient again, but when I get them, I’m going to try and make the most of it. That’s how it is.

“I’ve enjoyed playing a bit of Championship rugby; it’s been really good for me.”

