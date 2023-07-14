Head coach confirms interest in Salford Red Devils star Brodie Croft

BRODIE CROFT has quickly become one of Super League’s most influential stars since joining the Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2022 season.

Winning the Man of Steel last year, Croft signed a seven-year deal at the end of 2022 containing several clauses.

Now, the halfback has piqued the interest of Wests Tigers following his blistering spell with Salford – with head coach Tim Sheens confirming his interest in the Red Devils man.

“He has been discussed and there’s a lot of halves being discussed that we are looking at both here and in England,” Sheens told The Australian.

“I don’t want to start discussing if, whats and maybes in that area.

“Once we do something we’ll let you know.

“We want an experienced head … we do need an organiser who can run the game for us.”

It appears as though Super League halfbacks are in demand, with Hull FC playmaker Jake Clifford widely expected to sign for the North Queensland Cowboys and Aidan Sezer being linked to the Tigers as well.