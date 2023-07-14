Salford Red Devils star Brodie Croft rejected two clubs as transfer fee to lure him away revealed

SALFORD RED DEVILS star Brodie Croft has already rejected two clubs, but his exit from the Lancashire side looks to be gathering pace.

Croft signed a mammoth seven-year deal with the Red Devils towards the back end of 2022, with Salford keen to fend off any interest and nail down their best player.

However, included in that contract are a number of clauses. And with NRL side Wests Tigers keen to bring in Croft, a hefty transfer fee will be required.

His agent, Chris Orr, has spoken to League Express about that contract and which two clubs were rejected in favour of Croft signing the new deal last year.

“Brodie’s contract took quite a long time to sort out. It took three or four months because the landscape changed for Brodie – there were a lot of things to sort out,” Orr told League Express.

“At one point he had the Gold Coast Titans chasing him to come home and he gave that some consideration but his personal circumstances weren’t right. His partner was having a baby and he didn’t want to miss pre-season.

“The (St George Illawarra) Dragons came knocking and again he took the time to investigate and weigh up his own circumstances again.

“The contract took a while to tweak to ensure we had the ability to be a bit fluid and grow with Brodie at the same time, but we got there.”

Now, News Corp has revealed that a transfer fee of $150,000 will be enough to lure Croft away from Salford and Super League, with Orr explaining that the halfback is keen on a move home.

“Brodie will seriously consider a return to the NRL moving forward,” Orr continued.

“His running game and short-kicking game has been outstanding in the Super League and I and Brodie believe his best football is in front of him.”

Orr also went on to explain to League Express how there were many ‘enquiries’ from Super League clubs.

“I had a lot of enquiries from Super League clubs, but the Super League rules and regulations are different to the NRL so no one can enter into negotiations. That being said, they could enquire what he was doing,” Orr continued.

“We had plenty of enquiries, all the major teams in Super League and some of the other teams as well.”